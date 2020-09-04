The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions announced

A next-gen port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Developer CD Projekt Red confirmed the news in a press release, revealing that the next-gen edition of its award winning fantasy RPG of 2015 will boast "a range of visual and technical improvements" on PS5 and Xbox Series X, including faster load times and ray traced visuals.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The game is the Complete Edition of The Witcher 3, meaning it comes with all previously released DLC, including both of its meaty story expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

Those who already own a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free, while PC owners will receive a free update to their version of the game that will add the visual and technical enhancements included in the edition. The game is also available to purchase separately.

CD Projekt Red didn't give a timeframe for when we expect The Witcher 3 to launch on the next-gen platforms, but merely said the project is currently "in development".

Given that the studio is also working to release Cyberpunk 2077 for the same platforms this November, it's unlikely that'll we'll see Geralt's return by the end of 2020.

You can find out more about CD Projekt Red's plans for The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X on its official website here.

