The voice of Hestu in Tears of the Kingdom responds to all the Korok torture: "I see your sins"

As The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players continue to torture hapless Koroks , the voice of Korok overseer Hestu has stepped up to formally disavow this cruel and unusual punishment.

"Voice of Hestu here," VA Cristina Vee Valenzuela tweeted ominously. "I see your sins against Koroks."

In a reply, Valenzuela admitted that even she has accidentally committed crimes against Koroks: "To be fair, I made my Korok buddy a horse-drawn carriage to take him to his friend, but I ended up running into some fire fruit, blew up the carriage and set the horse on fire. Traumatizing."

Several Zelda fans were quick to argue that the Koroks somehow earned this Geneva Convention-breaking treatment , but Valenzuela was having none of it.

"They deserved it for making us find 900 of them in [Breath of the Wild]," replied one player. Quite frankly, they've at least got a leg to stand on, because the Zelda devs have fooled us again with the Korok Seed reward in Tears of the Kingdom.

"No inventory space for you," Valenzuela shot back.

"This is on you for giving us golden poop in [Breath of the Wild]," says another.

"So ungrateful," Valenzuela said.

The good news, I suppose, is that some players have tortured Koroks so hard that they're finally getting bored of it. So instead of debating the rights of cabbage spirits, they've moved onto the great Signpost Guy debate : should he bullied or protected?