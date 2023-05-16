Fans are turning Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom into Korok Space Program

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

Step aside Bezos, Branson, and Musk, Link's about to win the space race

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched just last week, and in that time, we've witnessed players use Link's new abilities in increasingly inventive ways resulting in all manner of clever and quirky contraptions. So far, we've seen a player create an orbital satellite laser cannon that's powerful enough to take out a boss in under a minute and another build a controllable mech to rival Armored Core. Now Zelda fans are trying their hand at rocket building, effectively turning Link's latest adventure into Korok Space Program.

First off, as spotted by Twitter user @DaNanoBiologist, one creative Tears of the Kingdom player has already managed to craft a two-stage rocket. That player is @Ambler (opens in new tab), who has seemingly had enough of Tears of the Kingdom players torturing the Koroks and is using their splendid creation to blast the little guys into space. This is definitely one small step for Korok, one giant leap for Korok-kind.

Meanwhile, over on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit (opens in new tab), user bishlo showed off their impressive multistage rocket that sees Link almost touch the stars. According to the player, their aim was to "create a larger rocket with longer flight time than the default rocket", and they achieved this by skilfully slotting together multiple wooden structures. As the video shows, Link can then activate the Zonai rocket attached to each section one at a time, and these simply detach and fall away once the device is out of juice. Link can't quite make it all the way to space, but it does give us a spectacular view of Hyrule.  

Constructed a multistage rocket (manually controlled) by having interlocking parts from r/tearsofthekingdom

Not all Zelda fans have got to grips with the game's building mechanics just yet, though, which has led to some disastrous contraptions that, when operated, usually result in Link plummeting to his doom.

