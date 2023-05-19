Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom devs have fooled us all again with the Korok Seeds reward

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has fooled players again with its Korok-collecting nonsense.

Be warned: there are light spoilers for Tears of the Kingdom here.

Tears of the Kingdom sees Link undertaking yet another Korok hunt for Hestu, the big chief Korok who's once again managed to lose all his subordinates. If Link collects all 1,000 Korok seeds, as the video just below showcases, he's rewarded with a golden shit.

If you can believe it, this is the second time Nintendo has pulled this trick. Breath of the Wild rewarded Link with the same item for successfully tracking down all 900 Korok Seeds, so if anything, the same reward again for finding 100 more Korok Seeds is even more painful than the first time.

However! The golden shit allows Link to have Hestu dance on command, whenever they want. Yes, Hestu dances to your whim if you go around scrounging together 1,000 Korok Seeds for him. One day we really should see what he does with the Koroks to lose them all repeatedly.

It's almost criminal that Nintendo's developers have gotten away with pulling this smelly trick not once, but twice. At least this time, though, in Tears of the Kingdom, players can be warned away from the golden poop before they plough dozens of hours into tracking down the little Koroks.

This makes all the Korok torture worth it. Players have been roasting Koroks over an open flame and shooting them out into space instead of reuniting them with their friends, and all that harsh treatment sort of feels like redemption for Hestu's devious tricks.

