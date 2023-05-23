Bored of Koroks, Tears of the Kingdom players are now torn whether to stan or bully the signpost guy

By Iain Harris
published

Addison is the latest darling of the Zelda community

Link talks to Addison in front of one of Tears of the Kingdom's many signs
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Swathes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans have moved on from bullying the game's most harmless creatures, but only to focus on a nerd who loves his boss more than he should.

Addison – or 'the signpost guy' if you've been online – works for Hudson Construction, though what his role entails other than propping up poorly made signs is anyone's guess. Through rain or snow, the signpost guy can be seen awkwardly carrying out his duties out of affection for the company president Mr Hudson. 

You can help Addison fix his signs through ingenuity when you chance upon him in the wilds, though whether you should is up for some debate among the community. For some, if the docile Korok deserves to be subjected to abject horrors, then the signpost guy absolutely deserves to be shoved in a locker. For others, the guy is just passionate about something, and we respect that.

Either way, you can see the Tears of the Kingdom community figure out how they feel about the signpost guy in real-time in the posts below.

Tormenting Koroks is old stuff. Go help the Signpost guy from letting things get out of hand. from r/tearsofthekingdom
See more
See more
I will leave every korok stranded if it meant Addison could take a 5 minute break from r/tearsofthekingdom

If Zelda fans’ beef with the humble Koroks is news to you, plenty were burned after collecting 900 Korok seeds in Breath of the Wild only to be rewarded with a golden poop. As such, the sight of the lil’ guys in Tears of the Kingdom led plenty to commit acts that are not very nice at all. Mind you, those same players have a heck of a surprise waiting for them if they collect all 1,000 Korok seeds in Tears of the Kingdom. 

Addison, to his credit, does not hand out poop. And for some Zelda fans, that might just be enough.

One NPC that Tears of the Kingdom fans do universally adore is Purah, a mommy researcher who is over 100 years old.

Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.