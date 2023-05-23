Bored of Koroks, Tears of the Kingdom players are now torn whether to stan or bully the signpost guy

Swathes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans have moved on from bullying the game's most harmless creatures, but only to focus on a nerd who loves his boss more than he should.

Addison – or 'the signpost guy' if you've been online – works for Hudson Construction, though what his role entails other than propping up poorly made signs is anyone's guess. Through rain or snow, the signpost guy can be seen awkwardly carrying out his duties out of affection for the company president Mr Hudson.

You can help Addison fix his signs through ingenuity when you chance upon him in the wilds, though whether you should is up for some debate among the community. For some, if the docile Korok deserves to be subjected to abject horrors, then the signpost guy absolutely deserves to be shoved in a locker. For others, the guy is just passionate about something, and we respect that.

Either way, you can see the Tears of the Kingdom community figure out how they feel about the signpost guy in real-time in the posts below.

ヤバい、めっちゃ笑ったカバンダ君どうやって看板を取ってきたのさ#ゼルダの伝説 #ゼルダの伝説ティアーズオブザキングダム

45+ hrs in and I just now figured out what to do with the signpost guy. lol. Tears of the Kingdom rules.

If Zelda fans’ beef with the humble Koroks is news to you, plenty were burned after collecting 900 Korok seeds in Breath of the Wild only to be rewarded with a golden poop. As such, the sight of the lil’ guys in Tears of the Kingdom led plenty to commit acts that are not very nice at all. Mind you, those same players have a heck of a surprise waiting for them if they collect all 1,000 Korok seeds in Tears of the Kingdom.

Addison, to his credit, does not hand out poop. And for some Zelda fans, that might just be enough.

One NPC that Tears of the Kingdom fans do universally adore is Purah, a mommy researcher who is over 100 years old.