Zelda fans are down bad for Tears of the Kingdom's Purah, a mommy researcher who is over 100 years old

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom community has wasted little time in coming to an agreement over who the best character is, which would be a mommy researcher called Purah who is over 100 years old.

We first met the Sheikah back in Breath of the Wild, though a quest to reverse her age meant she looked like a small child despite being around 124 years old. She’s been allowed to age in Tears of the Kingdom, and everyone is just thrilled with the results.

Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok – you name it – are filled with fans praising the Sheikah’s glow-up. For someone who was around 124 years old in Breath of the Wild, she’s doing pretty dang well for herself.

While some are content to offer enthusiastic congratulations, others are down bad. This job often means sifting through social media to see what people are saying and doing in the latest release, and I’ve seen more than enough thirst posts to get a telling-off from two of my bosses.

I won't be sharing those posts down below, but you can find some others below that won't get you in trouble with management.

Me explaining my perfectly legitimate reason to Zelda as to why I have over 100 pictures of Purah on her Shiekah Slate: pic.twitter.com/DZVe8ht3m6May 15, 2023 See more

Purah Got Vinny Acting Unwise... pic.twitter.com/p9GGgqyyYNMay 14, 2023 See more

Me fighting my brain telling me to go back to the lookout to visit purah for the 100th time today. #TearsOfTheKingdom #LegendOfZelda pic.twitter.com/P0ftvJObxRMay 15, 2023 See more

Elsewhere in Tears of the Kingdom, players have been getting inventive with the game’s creative capabilities. Some are being horrid to some of Zelda’s most docile creatures, whereas others are crafting big ol’ dick contraptions.

If all this isn’t enough to convince you we have a Game of the Year contender on our hands, we gave the game a near-perfect score in our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review.

“Tears of the Kingdom builds on what Breath of the Wild did previously – and with a platform like that to work on, the result can't help but be fantastic,” we said. “Though with the occasional hiccup in execution, the end result is a game as broad as it is deep, and something that comfortably justifies the six-year wait.”

