The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset is currently 25% off

Right now the Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 is on sale with a massive 25% saving (opens in new tab), making this deal a must see if you are currently on the look out for a new gaming headset. Even if you are just hoping to get your hands on a wired spare for when your wireless gaming headset runs out of power this is still a great pick-up.

The price has gone from almost $60 to an astonishing $44.95, saving you $15. This headset is returning to a record low price after sitting at MRSP since January. You may have to act fast to get your hands on this deal. You can find it below as well as other deals on this headset if you've missed it.

It provides a great bass and much more geared towards gamers who spend their time playing action and shooting games. You can take a look at the full review of the Turtle Beach Recon 200 for more in-depth information regarding the product.

There are many contenders for the best gaming headset but sometimes it can be hard to find a good quality headset on a budget meaning its always useful to look out for some great deals.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset | $59.95 $44.95 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is a 25% saving on a great quality gaming headset which is compatible with pretty much all of your tech. It comes with some great features making it amazing value for money.

