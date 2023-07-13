The Super Pocket is a Game Boy style handheld with a cartridge kick

If you’re itching to pick up a Game Boy-style handheld but can’t be bothered faffing with ROMs, the Super Pocket might be up your street. Developed by the same folks behind the Evercade, this adorable newcomer to the portable scene comes in Capcom and Taito flavors, with each boasting a bunch of built-in games. Not to mention you’ll be able to play over 500 more using the traditional cartridge slot at the back.

There are plenty of handhelds out there on the market, including cheap and cheerful Game Boy clones and powerful portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck. Every device offers something different depending on your on-the-go preferences, but the retro side of things tends to rely on legally sourcing your own ROM files so you can actually play games. Thankfully, Blaze Entertainment values the importance of simplicity, and both its shiny new handheld and sister company understand the nostalgic assignment.

Coming in at just $59, the Super Pocket borrows elements from the Evercade and gives them somewhat of a Game Boy glow-up. The new brand behind the handheld, HyperMegaTech!, says the Taito and Capcom editions will launch in October 2023, but you’ll be able to pre-order the portable from tomorrow, July 14. While you might be tempted to pick one based on aesthetic preferences, each of the two colors will come with 17 games corresponding to the arcade publisher on the box.

Of course, that’s not to say you’ll be stuck playing Operation Wolf on repeat if you pick up the Taito version. The cartridge slot on the back means you’ll be able to use any of the physical Evercade games released to date, and there are a lot of different carts out there. If you’re unfamiliar with the platform, you might want to go check out our Evercade EXP review , as it’ll give you a rundown of how it all works.

Other modern perks include USB-C charging and a 2.8-inch LCD screen you’ll actually be able to see (looking at you, DMG Game Boy). It also has shoulder buttons located around the back, so you’ll be able to comfortably play more games that originated on systems after the 8-bit era.

Another big selling point is in the name, as this dinky little darling will fit in your pocket, unlike most handhelds in 2023. Look, I always carry a backpack around anyway, but there's something charming about being able to keep your portable pal close by instead of your phone.

Should you pre-order the Super Pocket?

Whether or not you should pick up a Super Pocket fully depends on what you already have at your disposal. For example, if you’ve already got an Evercade handheld, or even a Game Boy clone like the Anbernic RG35XX with ROM files loaded, you might not need another portable time capsule.

That said, if you’re looking for an easy, licenced way to play retro classics and build up a modern collection, the Super Pocket will provide just that, all while embodying everything that made the original Game Boy so great. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to use actual Nintendo cartridges on this portable, and you’ll need to pick up the vastly more expensive Analogue Pocket if you’re aiming to do so.

All that aside, you might simply want a Super Pocket based on the way it looks. I own too many handhelds, including an original Evercade, but even I'm itching to get a hold of the green Taito model. We’ll hopefully be able to take the portable for a test drive and share a Super Pocket review when it launches, as we’d love to see what it adds to Blaze’s catalogue of cartridge-based systems.

