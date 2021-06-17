The Suicide Squad runtime and post-credits scene confirmed by director James Gunn

The Suicide Squad runtime has been locked in.

Taking to social media, director James Gunn revealed that DC’s latest movie will run for two hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes).

Gunn added: "I wrote, filmed, and edited the best movie I could and it ended up at this length. No one ever planned for it to be this long."

That runtime also factors in the staple of modern-day superhero cinema: at least one post-credits scene.

While Gunn (obviously) didn’t reveal specifics of what will be included after the credits have rolled, the director confirmed on Twitter that there is one. The director said that, for him, however, "the movie itself is what matters most."

I know what you’re thinking – how does The Suicide Squad runtime compare to its DC peers? While it’s not quite touching the epic four-hour runtime of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – and a longer runtime is not always an indication of quality – it’s interesting to see how it stacks up to other releases.

It’s shorter than Wonder Woman 1984 (151 minutes) and Aquaman (143 minutes), while it has the exact same runtime, interestingly enough, as Shazam! – also 132 minutes. 2016’s Suicide Squad, which director David Ayer claimed was "ripped to pieces" by the studio, is only slightly shorter at 123 minutes.

James Gunn, meanwhile, has a busy future ahead of him. He’s currently working on a Suicide Squad spinoff. The Peacemaker series, starring John Cena, is set for HBO Max – and we wouldn’t bet against a Suicide Squad post-credits scene teasing the prequel TV show in some way, shape, or form.

The director, lest we forget, is also back in Marvel’s good books. The director once departed Marvel Studios in controversial fashion, but is primed to helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The threequel, officially part of Marvel Phase 4 and set for release on May 5, 2023, is likely to be James Gunn’s last in the franchise.

The Suicide Squad is out in the UK on July 30 and in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously in the US on August 6.

