The Sony INZONE range has hit record lows in Amazon's PS5 deals

Sony INZONE headphones are heavily discounted as part of Amazon's PS5 deals today. The Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset is down to $78 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab) and saving you 23%, while the Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset is $148 (was $229.99) (opens in new tab) which is a sizeable saving of 36%. There's also the Sony INZONE H9 with a more premium price of $278 (was $299.99) (opens in new tab) and a 7% discount. This is the first major discount we've seen on either the H3 model or the H7 while this is a return to a record low for the H9. In the past, both the Sony INZONE H3 and H7 tend to stick tightly to their MSRP so if you've been waiting for a price drop, this is your opportunity to save big.

All three headsets are keen contenders for being one of the best PS5 headsets. That's thanks to them all offering personalized 360 Spatial Sound so you get precise audio at all times. They all also offer ergonomically designed controls, Discord certification for their microphones, and a very comfy fit. The H7 is a wireless headset so you get up to 40 hours of play from one charge. The H9 offers up to 32 hours but that's because it also has Dual Sensor noise canceling technology which means you won't be distracted by surrounding noises while you play.

You'll find more information on these offers below, as well as plenty more PS5 deals further down the page. We're also looking forward to plenty more Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals this month as well.

Save $21.99 - 360 Spatial Sound in wired form is ideal for anyone on a budget who still wants to get the most from their PS5 gaming experience. This is the first major discount we've seen on this more affordable model, with the H3 only ever reaching $98 in previous sales.



Save $81.99 - Enjoy a wires-free existence while you play with up to 40 hours of battery life from one charge on the H7, plus all the benefits of the H3. Again, we've never seen a price even remotely closer to this $148 position before.



Save $21.99 - A modest saving but an appealing option for anyone that likes to completely zone out from the world while they play. This is a return to the lowest price we've seen on the H9 model, and one we've only spotted a few times before.



