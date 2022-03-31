The Sims 4 Wedding Stories is getting over 30 bug fixes after a rocky launch

The Sims 4 Wedding Stories is receiving a boatload of bug fixes in a new patch, after a rough launch last month.

EA announced a new update for The Sims 4, primarily aimed at the recent My Wedding Stories Game Pack, earlier today on March 31. "Our focus has been improving the gameplay surrounding wedding ceremonies," a press release reads, adding that the behavioral systems EA is working through for My Wedding Stories across all platforms are really complex.

The blog post also notes that Sims in the new pack weren't behaving the way they should, and while it's part of what makes the game special, "we understand it can also be frustrating." Additionally, the dev team is aware of the persistent "Error 0 Save Bug," which prevents players from saving their game, and will have an update for players in the coming weeks.

In all, there are just over 30 gameplay adjustments and fixes throughout this new patch for The Sims 4. There have been countless reports of aspects of My Wedding Stories not functioning properly over the last month or so, including Wedding Ceremonies, Rehearsal Dinners, Engagement Parties, and more key events not going to plan.

There's also been a lot going on around the launch of My Wedding Stories. EA originally decided to decline launching the expansion in Russia, where it would have been prohibited under anti-LGBT laws, but then changed its tune, opting to bring the expansion to the country in an unedited fashion. Here's why My Wedding Stories is exactly what fans of The Sims 4 have wanted.

