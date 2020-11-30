The Sega Genesis Mini is $30 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

If all the next-gen Cyber Monday gaming deals have you hankering for a simpler time, then look no further than the Sega Genesis Mini. The re-launched (and re-sized) version of the classic 90s console is $30 off as part of this long weekend of deals, offering you the chance to get a massive nostalgia fix at a fraction of the normal price.

SEGA Genesis Mini | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

First released in 1988, the Sega Genesis sold more than 30 million units worldwide, and has played host to a whole bunch of retro hits in its time, many of which come bundled in with this re-launched miniature version. There are some deep cuts in there for sure, but also some iconic titles from the likes of 90s mascots Earthworm Jim and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to the side-scrolling combat of Streets of Rage 2 and Street Fighter 2. If you're looking for something grittier, there's Castlevania: Bloodlines, although if you're hoping for an arcade fix, Tetris is included as one of two bonus games - who doesn't love Tetris?

All of those games should also be a little easier to get running than they used to be, as well. All 42 of them come pre-loaded onto the console, so you can pick whatever you feel like and start playing straight away. And since the Genesis reportedly runs straight out of the box, all you'll need to do is connect it to your TV via the included HDMI cable, plug in the two wired controllers, and you'll be good to go.

