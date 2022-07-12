The Razer Wolverine V2 is at a record low price for Prime Day

If you need a controller to go with your new Prime Day Xbox deals, then look no further. The excellent Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller is currently 40% off from Prime members, now at just $59.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab).
This is an excellent Xbox deal to go with any new consoles or Prime Day video game deals you might have already picked up. At its standard price, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this particular controller at Amazon, but if you're a Prime member, the extra $10 you're saving basically makes this the cheapest we've seen by a significant margin, and not much more expensive than you might hope to find a third-party used version for.
Razer is well-known for its peripherals, so you know you're getting a trusted brand with this Xbox deal. Precision ergonomics mean you'll never lose your grip during a high-stakes gaming session, and remappable buttons will let you adapt your setup to suit you. Whether you're top performer or a more casual player, this is a great option. You can find more information about this and more Prime Day gaming deals.
Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller |
$99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - The Razer Wolverine V2 is down to $59.99 right now - that's just $10 away from a $49.99 record low that we've only ever seen once before, and only for a day. We're far more used to seeing this gamepad up for $69.99, so today's offer is still particularly valuable.
