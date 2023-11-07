The Marvels trailer teases Thanos appearance with intriguing new dialogue

The Marvels has an explosive brand new – and final – trailer, and it's packed with cameos and big reveals. One of the most eyebrow-raising moments, though, is a new line of dialogue from none other than the MCU's greatest villain: Thanos.

Yep, that's right. The purple Titan is back, or so it seems. In the trailer, you can hear that distinctive voice say: "My work is inevitable. There will always be more to finish it." Of course, that's a remix of one of Thanos' most infamous lines: "I am inevitable."

Just what this means is unclear for now, but with the multiverse in play – Monica Rambeau says a different reality is bleeding into theirs – there's plenty of scope for Thanos to make an appearance in the movie. That's if this is teasing a cameo at all, though: we could just be in for a flashback.

Most worryingly of all, it seems Dar-Benn, The Marvels' villain, is the one who could finish Thanos' work. That means Carol, Monica, and Kamala Khan have their work cut out for them.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the X-Men are teased once again, and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie makes an appearance.

The Marvels already had solid connections to the rest of the MCU even before this trailer teased more, with the movie following on from WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and Captain Marvel.

"We don't want people to have to watch anything else but, of course, you also have to be honest and be like, 'This is the [33rd] project in this universe. It's sort of a sequel to five different things. So at a certain point, you have to just be like, ‘Okay, yeah, there are some things that we can't get in here, but it'll be fun,'" The Marvels director Nia DaCosta told GamesRadar+ of the movie.

The Marvels arrives this November 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in the works.