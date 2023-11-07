The Marvels trailer confirms rumored cameo as a beloved MCU character returns

The final trailer for The Marvels goes out with a bang – and confirms a major cameo. Yes, that’s right: Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is back in another Marvel Phase 5 movie.

We see her towards the end of the movie looking very regal as she speaks to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. "You can stand tall without standing alone," Valkyrie says in a brief cutaway scene. Although it’s not entirely clear what context this comes in, it’s been rumored for some time that Thompson’s Asgardian could appear.

This came after some fans spotted a headshot of the actor in a behind-the-scenes photo. If you squint in the background of this picture, you can just about make her out. This also marks a reunion for Thompson with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta after appearing in her 2018 debut feature Little Woods.

In terms of the Marvel timeline too, it makes sense. From what we know so far, The Marvels begins right after Ms. Marvel, and if you know your timeline well, this is around the same time as Thor: Love and Thunder too. The last time we saw King Valkyrie in that, she had recovered from her battle wound and was teaching the children of Asgard self-defense.

The Marvels lands in theaters on Friday and sees the team-up between Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The reluctant team is forced together when they start swapping powers and places, which leads to some hilarious situations. However, it’s not all fun and games as Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) turns up to cause some trouble.

