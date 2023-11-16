A hidden detail in The Marvels may have just opened the door to the Fantastic Four

The Marvels might have opened the door for the Fantastic Four, according to one sharp-eared MCU fan. The following will contain spoilers for The Marvels, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

At the end of the latest MCU film, the villain Dar-Benn aims to drain the power of the Earth's sun and give it to her own home planet. Of course, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau are able to stop her – but only with Monica sacrificing herself and ending up in another reality, which just so happens to feature the X-Men.

When all is said and done, one of the SABER agents comments that a team of scientists is on the way to sort out the sun situation. "This has to be the Fantastic Four right?" asks one Redditor.

The Fantastic Four gain their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays in space – so it would make sense for this team of scientists to be a subtle tease for Marvel's First Family. Although, this could just be a repeat of the aerospace engineer and Mephisto in WandaVision and actually be leading to nothing.

Still, it's harmless to speculate – especially considering the news that Pedro Pascal is set to play Reed Richards. That suggests Fantastic Four is moving full steam ahead.

"It's different in so many ways," director Matt Shakman has said of the film. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

