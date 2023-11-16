A hidden detail in The Marvels may have just opened the door to the Fantastic Four

The Marvels might have opened the door for the Fantastic Four, according to one sharp-eared MCU fan. The following will contain spoilers for The Marvels, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
At the end of the latest MCU film, the villain Dar-Benn aims to drain the power of the Earth's sun and give it to her own home planet. Of course, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau are able to stop her – but only with Monica sacrificing herself and ending up in another reality, which just so happens to feature the X-Men.
When all is said and done, one of the SABER agents comments that a team of scientists is on the way to sort out the sun situation. "This has to be the Fantastic Four right?" asks one Redditor.
The Fantastic Four gain their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays in space – so it would make sense for this team of scientists to be a subtle tease for Marvel's First Family. Although, this could just be a repeat of the aerospace engineer and Mephisto in WandaVision and actually be leading to nothing.
Still, it's harmless to speculate – especially considering the news that Pedro Pascal is set to play Reed Richards. That suggests Fantastic Four is moving full steam ahead.
"It's different in so many ways," director Matt Shakman has said of the film. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."
While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store. For more on The Marvels, see our deep dives on:
- The comics that influenced The Marvels, according to Nia DaCosta
- Nia DaCosta explaining The Marvels’ "lighter, softer" Fury
- The Marvels director weighing in on whether or not you need to have watched the TV shows beforehand
- The MCU movies and shows to watch before The Marvels
- How many Captain Marvels are there in Marvel Comics?
- Ms. Marvel: The powers and comic book origins of Kamala Khan
- The comic book history of Monica Rambeau
- When does The Marvels take place on the Marvel timeline?
- The Marvels ending explained
- All of The Marvels Easter eggs and MCU references
- All of The Marvels cameos - listed and explained
- The Marvels post-credits scenes explained
- Who is Binary in Marvel Comics?
- What team is Kamala Khan recruiting for at the end of The Marvels?
- How does The Marvels ending set up Deadpool 3?
- Breaking down Kelsey Grammer’s Beast cameo in The Marvels