The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 title sets up a major Grogu reveal

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 title has been revealed – and it hints at a big reveal about Grogu and Order 66.

Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the Disney Plus series, confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that he'd be directing episode 4, and he also unveiled the title (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)). "YES it's true! Yours truly directed The Foundling and it's streaming this coming week on Disney+," he wrote in response to a fan question.

The foundling in question is most likely Grogu, considering that's what he officially became when Din Djarin rescued him back in season 1. The Mandalorian season 3 trailer teased an Order 66 flashback, and if we're getting a Grogu-centric episode, then it's likely that we might finally discover more about the mysterious Child's past.

We still have yet to find out just who saved Baby Yoda from the infamous Jedi purge, though there was a very brief flashback to Grogu's memories of the event during The Book of Boba Fett. "The Foundling" could well finally be the missing piece of the puzzle that is Grogu's history, and we could be about to learn who saved the Child from certain death.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3, meanwhile, potentially saw Grogu attempting to speak his first words, and it also brought back an iconic prequels location and teased the return of a major villain during a surprise detour from the main narrative.

