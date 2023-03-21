The Mandalorian actor reveals heartwarming family connection hidden in season 3's latest episode

Omid Abtahi, who plays Doctor Pershing in The Mandalorian and was the focus of season 3’s latest episode, has revealed a wholesome behind-the-scenes story that will make Star Wars fans of all ages a little emotional.

"My son got to work as an extra on set. After kissing him goodnight that night and turning off the light:

Son: Hey daddy?

Me: Yeah baby? (beat)

Son: Coruscant is real. I’ve been there.

Me (teary eyed): Yes you have baby.

Best day of my life. Thank you Star Wars Universe."

My son got to work as an extra on set. After kissing him goodnight that night and turning off the light:Son: Hey daddy?Me: Yeah baby?(beat)Son: Coruscant is real. I’ve been there.Me (teary eyed): Yes you have baby.Best day of my life.Thank you Star Wars Universe 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fnRRXiG66kMarch 20, 2023 See more

The scene in question with Abtahi’s son appears to be from the moment that sees Pershing and Elia Kane (Katy O’Brian) approach a fragment of the Coruscant mountain Umate.

Disney and Star Wars presenter Jordan Hembrough echoed thousands when he replied (opens in new tab): "This is the sweetest and most pure Star Wars story I have ever heard. I love this so much."

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 3, meanwhile, was perhaps the show’s most divisive entry yet. The Pershing-focused Chapter widened the world of the Star Wars spin-off, but some were disappointed by removing Mando, Grogu, and Bo-Katan from the equation.

Those who want to see more of Baby Yoda have a new hope: The Mandalorian’s next episode title heavily hints at Order 66 flashbacks for The Child’s own time on Coruscant. That’s without a Moff Gideon return seemingly just over the horizon…

For more on all things a galaxy far, far away then check out our complete guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows – in the wake of a major shake-up with the franchise’s cinematic slate.