The Mandalorian fans spot a potential filming mistake in the latest episode

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 featured some pretty dramatic developments for Din Djarin and Grogu as Moff Gideon returned. As a result, you'd definitely be forgiven for not noticing a potential VFX error lingering in the background of one of the episode's earlier scenes.

After Bo-Katan brought back her former clan of Mandalorians to Nevarro, everyone is standing around to decide their next move. At around the 17:04 mark on Disney Plus, the camera zooms out to show all of the Mandalorians waiting around in their armor. However, as you can see in the screenshot below, two of the characters look exactly the same.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

One fan noticed this first on Reddit (opens in new tab), sharing a picture of the moment along with the caption: "The exact same Mandalorians standing a couple of feet away from each other in Chapter 23. Guess they're... twins?"

Plenty of viewers weighed in with their thoughts on the moment, with one suggesting it was "copy and paste, VFX edition." Another wrote: "Probably stitched shots together for the group shot, and this lucky guy ended up in both of them." While a third suggested that this wasn't the first time, adding: "If you notice, even in episode 4 of season 3 at the beach while training, there's also a lot of copy/paste Mandos, especially at the back."

Of course, there may be another logical explanation for the twin Mandalorians. One theory is that perhaps the two just have the same taste in wardrobe. "I have gone to work many times only to find someone wore the same dockers and polo shirt as me," commented a Redditor. "Besides, when you’re spending all your time trying to avoid being eaten by giant alligators, originality in wardrobe is probably not high on the priority list."

"Mandalorians are shown to wear the same version of the same kit all the time," argued another. "Just look at the ones shown in Clone Wars and Rebels."

Whatever the reason behind it, it’s a great spot for eagle-eyed Mandalorian viewers. And it's not the first time we’ve seen something like this either, House of the Dragon had its own VFX error too as did HBO’s beloved game adaptation of The Last of Us.

