The Last of Us episode 6 viewers spot a Starbucks Cup-style filming mistake

The Last of Us episode 6 featured some huge moments for Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they made their way to Jackson, Wyoming. They were reunited with Joel’s brother Tommy, we got to see one of the game's most-anticipated moments, and there were even a few Part 2 Easter eggs hidden in there.

However, some viewers have noticed that there was also a mistake lingering in the background of one of the shots. Early on in the episode, Joel and Ellie are making their way through the snow-covered valleys of Wyoming when they cross a bridge.

The show flips to a zoomed-out shot of them walking across, but if you look in the left corner of the screen, you can see a collection of the filming crew. Check out the screenshot from the episode below, taken at the 14:04 timestamp, to see if you can spot them yourself.

(Image credit: HBO/SKY/NOW)

The mistake was first spotted by a Twitter user (opens in new tab), who replied to co-creator Neil Druckmann on social media. Sharing a screenshot, they wrote: "Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot."

This isn’t the first time a filming mistake has made it into an HBO show after Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 featured a Starbucks cup in the middle of one of its scenes. Then in House of the Dragon episode 3, one shot of unfinished CGI saw King Viserys with green fingers, which should have been edited out.

