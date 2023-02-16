The Last of Us fans are already mentally preparing themselves for emotional episode 6 scene

There are certain scenes The Last of Us players knew would feature in the series, and most are heartbreaking. From Sarah and Sam's deaths to Riley and Ellie's adventures in the mall, the HBO adaptation was always going to recreate some of the game's more meaningful, memorable moments.

The thought of seeing one in particular, which is expected to show up in episode 6, has fans already mentally preparing themselves: Joel and Ellie's tense confrontation soon after they reach Tommy's commune in Jackson, Wyoming.

Warning! Spoilers follow for The Last of Us. If you're unfamiliar with the PlayStation game and want to remain in the dark as to what happens in it, turn back now.

In the Naughty Dog source material, Ellie learns that Joel has pawned her off to his younger brother Tommy, and he'll no longer be the one taking her to the Fireflies as originally promised. In response to his dismissal of her, she steals a horse and runs off to an abandoned ranch nearby. When Joel catches up with her, she's flippantly reading a magazine and asks, "Is this all they had to worry about? Boys. Movies. Which shirt goes with which skirt? It's bizarre."

"Get up, we're leaving. C'mon," Joel barks back, to which she snips: "And if I say no?"

The pair then argue about Joel's decision to have Tommy escort Ellie to the Fireflies, before Ellie brings up Joel's late daughter Sarah, who was killed on the day of the outbreak, and explains that she's not her.

"You are treading on some mighty thin ice here," Joel solemnly warns the teen through gritted teeth. "You have no idea what loss is."

"Everyone I have ever cared for has either died or left me. Everyone, fucking except for you," Ellie shouts, pushing Joel. "So don't tell me that I would be safer with someone else – because the truth is, I would just be more scared."

After Joel coldly tells Ellie that she "sure as hell" isn't his daughter and that he's adamant about them going their separate ways, the twosome are interrupted by Tommy. It's a heartbreaking scene that shows how much the unlikely pals care about one another, despite Joel being too afraid to admit it, and those who are familiar with the game are expecting it to hit hard when Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play it out in live-action.

"I've been waiting all season to see this one scene, and I don't know if I'll be able to handle it when it comes," one person on Reddit admitted, as another wrote: "My favorite scene from both games tbh. I am sooo excited? Not sure if excited is the right word but I'm looking forward to it!"

"Imma cue up the tissues for this one. THEY GET ME EVERY DAMN TIME EVEN AS I TYPE THIS," a third added.

Not everyone is sure the show is going to do the scene justice, however. Another Reddit user said: "Extreme worried for this scene. I feel like there hasn't been enough screen time for Joel and Ellie for this to hit as hard." Only time will tell.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, February 19 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

