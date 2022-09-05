House of the Dragon has its own coffee cup-style mistake

House of the Dragon episode 3 features a minor mistake in the same style as Game of Thrones' infamous coffee cup. While the prequel's slip-up isn't quite as glaring, it does pull back the curtain on the VFX wizardry that brings the fantasy show to life.

At one point in the episode, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) meets with his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) in the small council chambers for a particularly tough discussion about marriage. Earlier in the episode, it's revealed that Viserys' illness has led to the loss of two fingers – before the princess takes her seat Viserys hands a scroll to a messenger. Look closely, and you'll see a green glove over his two missing fingers. On our copy of the episode, it happens at around the 44:35 timestamp, but you can check out the moment below.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys's missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd

It's not exactly a universe-breaking blunder like a takeaway coffee cup ending up in Westeros, but it's still an error that puts a crack in the fourth wall… though elsewhere in the episode there are some incredibly realistic dragons soaring into battle, so we won't nit pick too much.

House of the Dragon episode 3 may have only just aired, but a new trailer already teases what's to come in episode 4 – and it's looking to be a Daemon-centric episode, so get ready for more of Matt Smith's mercurial Rogue Prince.

