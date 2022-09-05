House of the Dragon episode 4 trailer teases Daemon’s dramatic return to King’s Landing

House of the Dragon is moving at breakneck speed. The first few episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel have seen children born and new heirs named. Now, a new king has been crowned – and it could cause serious political strife for Viserys in King’s Landing.

The trailer for House of the Dragon’s fourth episode, out next Sunday, reveals that Matt Smith’s Daemon (fresh off of killing the Crabfeeder) is now named King of the Narrow Sea and has returned to King’s Landing, complete with a crown on his head.

Despite a one-year time skip, things seemingly haven’t progressed too much in the court. There are still questions over who will be heir to the Iron Throne, with a street performer echoing the word on the street – namely, whether Rhaenyra, Aegon, or Daemon will be next in line for the Iron Throne. For his part, Daemon is scheming in the shadows.

Elsewhere in the trailer, a "vile accusation" has sent tongues wagging about Rhaenrya, while the eldest Targaryen child is also confronted with a prophecy surrounding a certain "prince that was promised", a name that will be familiar to Game of Thrones fans.

Behind the scenes, House of the Dragon is undergoing some changes. While it’s been confirmed for a second season, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is departing the series.

