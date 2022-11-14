The latest Alienware gaming laptop just took a $550 discount in Dell early Black Friday deals

Dell's early Black Friday sale has kicked up a gear this week, offering some stunning gaming laptop deals across the board. One, in particular, has caught our eye today, though. The Alienware M15 R7 has taken one of its biggest discounts yet, and this $550 saving is the largest we've seen on this specific RTX 3060 configuration. All that means you're picking up the latest release for just $1,299.99 (was $1,849.99) at Dell (opens in new tab) right now.

The cherry on top is that speedy Intel i7-12700H processor, but the 1TB SSD is rarely seen in gaming laptop deals this cheap as well. All together, there's some stunning value here - just weeks away from official Black Friday Alienware deals. You're picking up one of the best gaming laptops in the business here, at a fantastic rate.

That's because we've traditionally only seen the M15 R7 drop around $200 or $300 off its price tag during sale events. The 2022 machine hasn't been too forthcoming with the headline discounts, but even outside of that Alienware premium you're still getting specs we rarely see at this price point here. For reference, RTX 3060 rigs tend to sit between $900 and $1,400 when on sale, but those carrying the latest 12th generation i7 processor and that huge 1TB SSD often go for much more.

As we round the corner to Black Friday gaming laptop deals, then, it's all to play for if you're after an early saving. You'll find more information on this offer, and plenty more, just below.

Alienware M15 R7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,849.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $550 - We've never seen a discount this large on this RTX 3060 configuration of the Alienware M15 R7. You're getting an i7-12700H processor, that 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD for a great price here - all the way down to $1,299.99 from $1,849.99.



More early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Whether you're after something a little cheaper or more powerful, you'll find plenty of gaming laptop deals on the shelves right now. We've handpicked some highlights just below.

Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $949.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $350 - You'll need to move fast for this flash sale, but if you're looking to spend a little less we'd recommend sticking with Dell and taking a look at this RTX 3050 G15. You're still scoring yourself a 12th generation processor, though it's a smaller i5 model, as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. All that is $350 off right now, coming in at a record low of $599.99.



Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Or head over to Best Buy for bigger components in a cheaper chassis. We can't remember ever seeing an RTX 3070 gaming laptop with this kind of power drop below $1,000 before. This is an astonishing discount for anyone looking to beat the crowds this Black Friday. You're picking up an i7-12650H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD alongside that impressive GPU.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,759.99 at Amazon

Save $340 - If you need something with a little more grunt under the hood, this $340 discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is leading the pack when it comes to RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals right now. Last year's Black Friday sales only nearly reached this kind of price on an RTX 3080 machine, and that was on a far more modest MSI model. You're getting a premium chassis here, with 1TB of SSD storage, and a Ryzen 9 processor to boot.



If you're sticking with the best Alienware laptops, we'd recommend taking a quick look at our full rundown of this week's Alienware laptop deals. Or, take a look at the latest Black Friday gaming PC deals for a more permanent setup.