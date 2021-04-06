The Last of Us 2 mod turns Jesse into a playable hero

A new mod for The Last of Us 2 lets us step into the shoes of the heroic Jesse.

Just below, you can check out the mod for The Last of Us 2 in action. In the gameplay segment, which was uploaded to YouTube by the mod's creator, we can see Jesse replacing the character model for Ellie, and adventuring around downtown Seattle, fighting off the Washington Liberation Front forces as they go.

This is a really impressive mod for Naughty Dog's PS4 sequel. The mod's creator does specify that the YouTube video of the mod in action doesn't look as good as it should due to a graphical error, but it's a nice look at how Jesse plays and functions in The Last of Us 2.

In truth, there haven't been too many mods emerge for Naughty Dog's game since it launched last year. On the topic of neat discoveries however, there have been plenty of secrets unearthed by the game's community, such as this neat dodge animation that's incredibly tricky to pull off unless you already know how to put it to use.

Back in February earlier this year, a player discovered a poster in the sequel which appeared to highlight Uncharted 2's Nathan Drake and Tenzin. Just before that someone found a Supernatural easter egg, in which the show's star Jensen Ackles appears to have met his untimely demise in the Seattle Convention Centre following the original outbreak.

