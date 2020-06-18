The Last of Us 2 Coins: How to find every collectible coin in the game

Trying to find The Last of Us 2 coins? There are a few of these collectibles to find, for a range of American states. They can be trickier to find than the trading cards you can also collect so our guide to every The Last of Us 2 coin location will help you get them all, and net the trophy that comes with it.

SPOILER WARNING: This guide picks up near the hallway mark of the game and continues through a big chunk of the latter half. As a result it's spoiler territory if you haven't got that far yet. Please don’t read any further until you find your first coin to preserve the story for yourself!

Tracking Lesson coins (1)

Virginia - You can’t miss this one, but even so, you have to break the window in the zoo toilet to get to the dumpster outside, and Abby will pick it up as you go to move the dumpster.

The Stadium coins (4)

Alaska - As Abby, once you leave your apartment with Manny after collecting your things, it’s on the left on the floor.

Maine - On the way down to the dog pen, this coin is on a table to your right on one of the lower levels.

New Jersey - In the dugout after you retrieve your pup, it’s on the right behind the desk where the woman greets you.

Vermont - After the gun range with Manny, in the next room, take a left and its in a cabinet that’s open in the far corner.

Kentucky - After the Seraphite ambush, this coin is on a table to the right after you pull down the grate and lock yourself in the hardware store.

Massachusetts - In the hardware store grassy bit after you push the door with manny after the zombie encounter - far corner checkout.

Ohio - When you get trapped with Mel - place the ladder on the building with the blue door behind you instead of using it to get across via the hanging boat, it’s up there on a table with some pills.

Indiana - Inside a trailer in the middle of the area once you get out of the hatch with Mel - smash the window with a bottle or a gunshot to get in.

The Forward Base coins (3)

California - Once you get saved by the WLF and get out the car, to your right will be a group of people talking, behind them on the concrete is a coin on the floor.

New Mexico - After you check in just after California, take a left and it’s on a green crate next to people talking.

South Carolina - Once you enter the apartments to meet Isaac, turn left and its at the end of the table where people are sat eating.

Hostile Territory coins (1)

North Dakota - Abby remarks at the smell and you move through a clothing store, you can climb up on a truck straight ahead of you to enter a window - the card is in a drawer in the room you end up in.

The Coast coins (4)

Alabama - On your way out to the aquarium after fighting the clickers, you climb up to a highway - go the opposite way from the aquarium when you get up there to find this coin on a corpse.

West Virginia - On the boat as Abby, after you get the crossbow and kill the clickers, you’ll head through a hallway and it’s on your right in a pile with teddy bears and suitcases.

Utah - At the end of the boat section, as you climb out of the cockpit in the captain’s area, turn around instead of heading the way you should go to find this coin.

Mississippi - This one is easy to find, just hop in the water fountain when you reach the aquarium and you can pick it up from the bed of the fountain.

The Shortcut coins (2)

Nevada - On the way in with Lev, look up at the tall buildings and there will be a barber shop to your right - the coin is behind the counter.

Colorado - Hop across the rapids from the Interbay store with Lev, then out on the blue ledge in the far corner of the room is this coin. It’s in the upstairs part of the shop with a dancing cat mural in it.

The Descent coins (5)

Illinois - This coin is In the pool you drop in to, dive down to the bottom to grab it after you fall off of the crane.

Oregon - As you’re dropping down the infested building, this one is across a beam on the lower level after you pick up the flamethrower, on a little table next to a growth in room 1107.

Wisconsin - When you drop down the elevator shaft after killing clickers with Lev, break the vending machine on your left to get this one.

Rhode Island - After you escape the elevator shaft, check behind the bar in the open area when you take your gas masks off to find this coin

Missouri - Head to the right as soon as the Wolves let you in the hospital area - it’s through the glass at the end of the hall.

Ground Zero coins (2)

Washington - Behind the coffee counter when Nora is leading you to the ICU post capture.

Hawaii - As soon as you get away from the horrible monster, Abby will pull up a grate to move forward. On your left, there’s a little security post with a white rim around the window. Break it to get this coin.

The Marina coins (2)

Kansas - As soon as you get control after Lev boats away, hop up a level and its in the grass.

Louisiana - After you hop down to ground level via the elevator, before going up the blue rail, go along and it’s under a tarp on the right.

The Island coins (3)

Idaho - On the island with Yara you’ll use a ladder to climb up onto a highway and there’s a truck on your left which you can hop in to find this coin in the cargo bed.

North Carolina - After the island goes on high alert, and Yara suggests you cut through the logging camp, there’s a car with an open door on your left, and there’s a book on the floor with the coin on.

Montana - This one is up in the sniper’s den in the first Seraphite camp. Head there when you clear it, climb up to the top of the barn and it’s at the end in a bale.

The Escape coins (1)

Arkansas- When Abby says “is there a way around these guys?” And you head out of a convenience store with Yara and Lev, the final coin is to your left, next to a lone shopping cart.