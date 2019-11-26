The incredible PS4 deal at Walmart is still live, saving you $100 on a 3-game PS4 Slim console bundle

One of the best cheap PS4 bundle deals of this year's sales period has come early right now: over at Walmart you can get a 1TB Slim console, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Remastered for just $199. That's a tremendous amount of bang for you r buck and it gets three of the very best games of the entire PS4 catalogeu thrown in for for a total of less than 200 bucks. Even though it's well before the date, it is safely one of the best PS4 Black Friday bargains we've seen, already, and, in all likelihood, are likely to see this winter. However, you may want to factor in some urgency as this has been a popular deal already. It includes three cracking games that appear at the top of many 'best of' lists (including our guide to the best PS4 games) and gets you the larger capacity model of Slim PS4 too, making it one of the best and most affordable ways into the world of PlayStation. Stock surely won't last long.

The games aren't the most recent games or even most recent PS4 exclusives - indeed the Last of Us was first released in 2013, a whole six years ago - but they are three of the most important and generation-defining games of recent PlayStation history. Very much among the best PS4 games. The Last of Us Remastered is the best way to experience the whole experience of Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic survival tale; Horizon Zero Dawn's own post-apocalypse is an absolutely gorgeous, sprawling RPG set in a post-post-apocalyptic playground of a landscape complete with robot dinosaurs (what's not to like?); and God of War is a total reboot for the acclaimed series that takes Kratos, with son Atreus in tow, through the lands and stories of Nordic mythology. We cannot emphasise how jealous we would be of someone who gets this bundle with these three epic stories as their first PlayStation experience. Plus, a big benefit of getting these games is that all three are likely to receive - or have confirmed - sequels. , meaning if any of them tickle your fancy, then you're likely to be served up more goodness in the future.

But anyway, you need to to stop reading this and get going to make the most of the

offer here. This deal is part of Walmart's Black Friday game deals, so there's going to be plenty more when it comes to gaming tech from the retail behemoth.

Remember to team your new premium console with an equally great screen by checking through the early Black Friday TV deals that are starting to appear now.