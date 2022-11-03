Shelley Duvall returns to the screen for the first time in 20 years in trailer for werewolf movie The Forest Hills

The first trailer for The Forest Hills, a horror movie that sees Shelley Duvall's return to the big screen after 20 years, is here.

The trailer sees Rico (Chico Mendez) wandering the forests of the Catskills Mountains in New York State, tormented by something within himself. Duvall plays Rico's mother, who appears to him as a taunting presence in his head. "You’re a fucking murderer, Rico!" she berates him. But who is he, and what has he done? Well, the latter remains a mystery, but the former – it seems that Rico is a werewolf.

The movie was written and directed by Scott Goldberg in his fictional feature debut. It also stars Dee Wallace, who played Elliott's mother in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Edward Furlong, who played John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The Forest Hills is the first movie Duvall has starred in since 2002’s Manna From Heaven, after which she announced her retirement from acting. "It was a lot of fun and I’m excited to be back," she told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) of working on The Forest Hills. The actor is best known for playing Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson's Jack, in Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining, and she also earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in 3 Women, directed by Robert Altman.

The Forest Hills is set for release in 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming movies on the horizon, this year and beyond.