Terrifying new trailer for Talk to Me directors' horror follow-up stars Paddington's Sally Hawkins as the foster mom from hell

A new, much longer trailer for Bring Her Back is here – and I have nightmares already.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we don't get the clearest sense of what's going on – and that's what makes it especially terrifying. A new foster child comes to live at a troubled woman's (Sally Hawkins) home – but things are, uh, not what they seem.

We repeatedly cut to camcorder footage of a reanimated corpse, with Hawkins telling someone that the spirit stays in the body three months after death – so there's plenty of time to bring her back. There's also quite a bit of blood, a lot of whispering, way too many vessels for water (it's a possession movie so I feel like a drowning scene is nigh), and a lot of forlorn children looking quite upset. Needless to say, I'll be seated.

The story follows a brother (Billy Barratt) and sister (Sora Wong) who uncover a horrifying ritual in their foster mother’s (Hawkins) home. In the trailer, we see Hawkins cutting the hair off a child's corpse, seemingly to be used in said ritual to bring her back from the dead.

We're going to go out on a limb and say, judging by the trailer, that the whole resurrecting her from the dead thing doesn't go very well and the person who comes back isn't so much a person as it is some evil thing (a la Stephen King's Pet Sematary). Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Liam Damons, and Jonah Wren Phillips also star.

Bring Her Back | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The Philippou brothers, who got their start on YouTube under the channel name RackaRacka, released the ultra-scary Talk to Me – you know, the horror movie about the dead hand that possesses people in 2023. The film earned $92 million against a budget of just $4 million. A sequel to Talk to Me is on the way, though it does not yet have a release date.

Bring Her Back hits theaters on May 29. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.