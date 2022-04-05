The Flight Attendant sees Kaley Cuoco play multiple different versions of herself in trippy season 2 trailer

The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer has just landed – as expected, it promises more chaotic antics from Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Bowden, as she leans into her new "secret" life as an asset to the CIA.

The trippy teaser also sees Cassie confront several different versions of herself, after supposedly catching glimpses of a woman pretending to be her. Is this a case of stolen identity, or is her newfound sobriety cracking her up?

"If you thought season 1 was wild, season 2 is going to be one trip you will never forget," Cuoco says, as she introduces the promo.

The video then opens with Cassie explaining that she's quit drinking and, for once, is actually feeling "pretty great." She's got a steady boyfriend, she has throw pillows on her sofas now, she's fully waved goodbye to her nomadic former life. This is The Flight Attendant, though, so things don't stay drama-free for long.

Soon, Cassie reveals to her pals Annie (Zosia Mamet) and Max (Deniz Akdeniz) that's she now working as a glorified undercover agent. Given how easily she gave up that information, it's clear she's very new to the world of super sleuthing, so the second installment must pick up right where season 1 left off.

"There are a lot of weird things going on around me," Cassie stresses. "I'm starting to think that someone is pretending to be me."

"It sounds like someone's trying to frame you," Annie replies, to which Cassie says: "I have worked so hard to build this new life and I am holding on to it with everything that I have."

The trailer's most memorable moment, though, sees Cassie have a four-way conversation with herself as she imagines what her life would have been like had she not struggled with alcoholism, and gotten into some of the messy, life-threatening situations she's found herself in in the past.

Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez are back, too, and will be joined by newbies Mae Martin, Callie Hernandez, Joseph Julian Soria, Santiago Cabrera, Margaret Cho, Jessie Ennis, Cheryl Hines, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Alanna Ubach when the show, which is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel, returns in April.

The new promo also introduces Sharon Stone as Lisa, the mother of Cassie and her brother Davey (Grey's Anatomy's T.R. Knight).

The Flight Attendant season 2 premieres on April 12 on HBO Max in the US, and May 26 on Sky Max and NOW in the UK. While we wait, why not check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time.