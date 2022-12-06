The Flash gets slightly earlier release date – avoiding Indiana Jones 5

Upcoming DC movie The Flash has been shifted slightly earlier on the release schedule, meaning it won't clash with Indiana Jones 5 (AKA Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Before the change, the two blockbusters were scheduled to release within days of each other.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), The Flash's new release date is June 16, 2023. That's a week earlier than the previous June 23 date; Indiana Jones 5 is arriving in theaters on June 30. However, though The Flash now has more breathing room from Indy, it now clashes with Pixar's new animated movie Elemental.

The Flash is set to blow open DC's multiverse, involving two Barry Allens, two Batmen, and a new Kryptonian with the introduction of Supergirl. Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman, along with Ben Affleck as his own version of the character, while Sasha Calle debuts as Supergirl and Ezra Miller returns as Barry. Miller has been the subject of multiple allegations and much controversy lately, and they have released a statement addressing their behavior.

Indiana Jones 5, meanwhile, sees Harrison Ford return to his iconic role as the adventuring archeologist. The plot is still shrouded in secrecy, but the film will de-age its hero in scenes that have the internet stunned. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy's goddaughter, while Mads Mikkelsen plays the villain. James Mangold takes the franchise reins from Steven Spielberg to direct. The first trailer for the film was released at Brazil Comic-Con and teases an action-packed last outing for Indy.

Next up on the DC release slate is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is coming to theaters March 17, 2023. While you wait, you can catch up on the DCEU with our guide to watching the DC movies in order.