The Indiana Jones 5 trailer is here – and the movie's official title has been revealed

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, officially now titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has been revealed. Footage from the sequel debuted at Brazil Comic-Con before coming online for all to see.

In the footage, Indiana Jones was seen in a high-speed chase on a horse, using his famous whip, and being brought back into action. There are also several sequences of a CGI de-aged Harrison Ford, including a moment where he's seemingly captured by Nazis. Classic Indy. The actor previously said of the movie: "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-stars in the movie as Indy's god-daughter, Helena, while Mads Mikkelsen plays the villain Voller. Boyd Holbrook portrays his lackey Klaber. Other cast members include Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Olivier Richters.

Behind the camera on Indiana Jones 5 is James Mangold, who becomes the first person other than Steven Spielberg to helm an Indy movie. Mangold's previous credits include Logan and Ford v Ferrari. Spielberg is still involved as producer, though George Lucas, who wrote the other four Indiana Jones movies, is not involved with the sequel.

"It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie," producer Frank Marshall previously said. "It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie."

Indiana Jones 5 is slated for a June 30, 2023 release. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming movies to get excited about this year and beyond.