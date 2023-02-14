The Flash trailer includes a Batman '66 Easter egg

The Flash trailer features a whole lot of Batman, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both donning their capes and pointy ears once more – but one easily missed Easter egg tucked into the Big Game TV spot references yet another version of the Dark Knight.

Artist Chris Weston, who worked in the costume department on The Flash, took to Twitter to highlight the variant costumes that can be glimpsed in the TV spot (H/T Collider (opens in new tab)). One eagle eyed fan then noticed that some of the suits are Easter eggs, with two relating to Adam West's version of the Caped Crusader, seen in the Batman '66 TV show and movie.

Fun, geeky #Batman stuff. L-to-R: suit featuring the '66 (Adam West) symbol & grappling gun holsters; next one with the classic Adams blue-and-grey look with the '89 symbol; '89 suit; '92 suit; a Bat-diving suit, a desert style suit. The current suit in the middle. #TheFlash https://t.co/VjzgiM3HAbFebruary 13, 2023 See more

As pointed out, the first suit on the left is gray and features the '66 Bat symbol, just like West's suit. "Batman '66 symbol...my idea...!" Weston wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "As was the grappling guns in holsters and the golden-age ears on the cowl! I was in fanboy heaven! Luckily I had a great lead designer, Alexandra Byrne, who was very receptive to my wacky notions!"

The next along is also gray, but with a blue cowl and cape, matching Batman's original comic book look. Next in the row is Keaton's suit from the '89 Batman, then the costume from Batman Returns. After that are two all new suits, one with what appears to be a breathing tube equipped for underwater use, while the other features goggles, most likely for desert terrain. Taking center stage is the suit Keaton will sport in The Flash. We've got a picture below with the brightness increased, so you can spot the Easter eggs for yourself.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

As detailed in the official synopsis, The Flash sees the titular Scarlet Speedster accidentally break the timeline after travelling back to try and save his mother, which creates a new future where superheroes no longer exist. If that wasn't already bad enough, Man of Steel's General Zod shows up while Earth is unprotected. Barry must try to get Keaton's Batman out of retirement to help, while another Kryptonian, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, needs freeing from imprisonment.

If two Batmen wasn't enough, some fans also think they've spotted Christian Bale's incarnation of the character in the trailer, though we'll have to wait and see if he does make an appearance in the multiversal adventure.

The Flash arrives in theaters this June 16. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to see what else is coming soon from the DCU.