The Flash official synopsis teases the role of Michael Keaton's Batman – and General Zod

The Flash has an official synopsis – and it teases the roles of Michael Keaton's Batman and Michael Shannon's General Zod.

The first trailer for the DC film arrived during the Super Bowl, showcasing a multiversal adventure after Barry Allen accidentally breaks the timeline. He ends up in a different universe entirely, which has some key differences from the main Earth.

"Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past," reads the synopsis (H/T Collider (opens in new tab)). "But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

General Zod first appeared in Man of Steel, which saw him attempt to turn Earth into a new Krypton, which would have killed everyone on the planet in the process. He was ultimately stopped by Superman. Keaton's Batman, meanwhile, hasn't appeared on screen since the Tim Burton movies, though the actor did have a role in the canceled Batgirl movie.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said that The Flash will reboot the entire DCU – he has also hyped it up as "one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." According to Gunn, after the reboot, all DC movies and TV shows will exist in one, unified canon, with the exception of The Batman and Joker movies, which are labelled Elseworlds titles.

At the moment, it's also unclear if Ezra Miller will continue as The Flash following a series of controversies and allegations, though the actor has issued a statement addressing their behavior and is seeking treatment, and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has suggested that Miller could remain in the role.

The Flash arrives in theaters this June 16. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon.