The First Omen trailer goes retro in this incredible homage to '70s horror

A new trailer for The First Omen is taking us back in time with a seriously cool homage to '70s horror.

The original Omen movie was released in 1976, meaning the vintage vibes of the new promo is very fitting. Check it out above.

The First Omen is a prequel to the original movie, and it follows a woman named Margaret who travels from the US to Rome to work in a church. When she arrives, though, she discovers a terrible darkness that leads to her questioning her faith.

The new teaser trailer certainly delivers on unsettling scares, with glimpses of horrifying events and some harrowing screaming, complete with a delightfully retro voiceover and gloriously grainy footage.

If you think you have an idea where the movie is going, though, star Nell Tiger Free wants to set you straight. "I have a tendency to trawl YouTube comments when it's four in the morning and I can't go to sleep," she recently told our sister publication SFX magazine . "I'm enjoying looking at everybody's theories [about the trailer] because everybody's wrong, baby!" If that wasn't enough, she added: "Everybody is wrong! I hope we scare the shit out of people."

Along with Free, the horror movie stars Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy, Sônia Braga, Tawfeek Barhom, Maria Caballero, and Nicole Sorace. It arrives in theaters this April 5, so there's not long to wait for some spine-chilling scares.

