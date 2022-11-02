The Russo brothers' new Netflix movie adds all-star cast

The Russo brothers' new Netflix movie The Electric State has rounded out its cast.

The sci-fi thriller, which currently stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown opposite Chris Pratt, has added Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) to its lineup (via Variety (opens in new tab)).

Alongside the report is new details about the characters each actor will be playing. Esposito is playing a villain called The Marshall, who pilots a drone on the hunt for the robot at Brown's side.

Mackie and Thornton will voice robots – with Mackie's acting as a partner of sorts to a smuggler played by Chris Pratt.

Michelle Yeoh was all set to play a doctor in The Electric State, but she's since been replaced by Quan, who starred opposite Yeoh in A24's multiverse hit, due to scheduling conflicts.

Anthony and Joe Russo had previously laid out the premise for the upcoming movie in an interview with GamesRadar+ ahead of the release of The Gray Man.

"It's based on a brilliant graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag and it sort of reimagines the 1990s as a sort of 1990s American West," Anthony Russo said. "A war happens between humans and AI robots and this story is set in the aftermath of that war. It's basically about a sister [Millie Bobby Brown] who’s been separated from her brother [Chris Pratt] during the war and she’s trying to find him."

The Russos are also working with Netflix on The Gray Man 2. The original, starring Ryan Gosling as agent Sierra Six, became one of the streamer’s most-viewed movies after being watched for over 250 million hours in its first 28 days.

