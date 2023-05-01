Netflix renews The Diplomat for season 2

Netflix has renewed political thriller The Diplomat for a second season.

The series sees Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a career diplomat, juggle her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star amid an international crisis. Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn, David Gyasi, Michael McKean, Rory Kinnear, Nanah Mensah, and Penny Downie also star.

The Diplomat debuted at no. 1 on the Top 10 TV English list after hitting the streamer on April 20, and garnered around 57.48 million viewing hours in its first weekend.

"We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it," said creator Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing) "We’re so glad we get to do it again."

"I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun?" Russell also said. The actor is no stranger to political thrillers, having starred in FX's The Americans for six seasons as Elizabeth Jennings, a Soviet spy posing as one half of an American married couple in a suburb of Washington D.C. during the Cold War. The role earned her three Emmy nominations.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat's gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler," said Jinny Howe, VP of Drama at Netflix. "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2."

The Diplomat season 1 is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.