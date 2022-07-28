The deluxe God of War Ragnarok artbook is bloody gorgeous

Good lord, this deluxe new God of War Ragnarok artbook is beautiful. It's also very expensive (damn).

While the standard version sits at a fairly reasonable $49.99 via Amazon (opens in new tab) (which is par for the course when it comes to coffee-table art books), a special The Art of God of War Ragnarok weighs in at a wince-inducing $129.99 (opens in new tab) instead. However, that price point isn't too surprising in context; with a "leather-like clamshell case and cover, along with two gallery-quality prints", this is the definition of a premium edition and one of the better gifts for gamers we've seen recently.

It looks entirely different to the standard version, too. Even though the game's logo graces the case, the book itself features Thor's hammer on the cover instead with runes along the spine in lavish gold. Because the god of thunder himself will be challenging Kratos and Atreus in the game when it comes out at the end of this year (seemingly joining Freya as the story's main antagonist), that's only right.

You can see both editions below.

(opens in new tab) The Art of God of War Ragnarok Deluxe Edition | $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases November 29 - The special take on the God of War sequel's artbook still has the same 240-page collection of concept art and development commentary, but it's also contained with a clamshell with a leather-like cover and two prints.



(opens in new tab) The Art of God of War Ragnarok | $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases November 29 - This is the standard version of the God of War Ragnarok artbook, and it's a hardcover tome with 240 pages in total written by Amy Ratcliffe (the writer of The Art of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge).

This isn't the only handsome special edition launching alongside the game, either. The God of War Ragnarok Jotnar edition has Thor's hammer, and it's proven to be so popular that scalpers are already reselling it for double its price.

No matter which version of the God of War Ragnarok artbook you choose, you're getting exclusive, full-color concept art along with a creative commentary on the game's development. Both launch November 29, which should give you enough time to finish Kratos' latest adventure considering the fact that the game arrives earlier on November 9 (you can pre-order the launch edition for $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)).

Today's video game art book offers

Not feeling this one? You can always check out more offers in our guide to the best video game art books (the original God of War artbook is now reduced by 29% at Amazon (opens in new tab), for instance). Alternatively, you can check out the offers below from our bargain-hunting software.

If you want to see the best offers on the game, here's where to pre-order God of War Ragnarok. And if you've yet to get a PS5, don't miss our guide to PS5 restock updates. It's worth checking in with these PS5 accessories as well to complete your setup.