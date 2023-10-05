The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be designed by the same people who saved the game with Phantom Liberty

The same CD Projekt Red developers behind Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty are making the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

I don't think it's a stretch to say Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077's one and only expansion, saved the game. In the wake of its launch, public perception around the game shifted dramatically in a positive direction, which is why it's reassuring to hear the same developers are working on the sequel.

"This project is on a conceptual design level right now, and it's going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty," CDPR chief creative officer Adam Badowski recently told investors (thanks, VGC).

"We're going to work out of North America, Vancouver and Boston locations, team leadership are already there. And late in 2024, we're going to work with teams comprising several dozen people, while as a target, half of the developers are going to work out of northern US and the other half out of Poland."

Of course, we still hardly know anything about the sequel, other than the fact that it's codenamed Orion and will be CDPR's main focus now that Phantom Liberty is out in the wild. CDPR first announced it back in October 2022 and said it'll "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe" and "take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe."

With The Witcher 4, a new IP separate from Cyberpunk and Witcher, and a new third-party Witcher game in development at CDPR, don't expect Cyberpunk 2 any time in the near future.