The Crown season 6 gets Netflix release window

The Crown season 6 finally has a release window. According to Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria, who announced the news at Netflix's virtual Upfront presentation, the final season of the hit show will arrive this fall (H/T TheWrap (opens in new tab)).

Season 6 of the show about the British royal family will cover the meeting of Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), along with Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) fatal car crash – though the series won't depict the accident itself.

The rest of the cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Will Powell will play younger versions of Prince William and Harry, respectively.

At first, the show was set to end with season 5, but there was too much to squeeze into those 10 episodes. "At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," series creator Peter Morgan previously told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "I'm grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

