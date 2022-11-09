The Crown season 6: Everything we know about the Netflix show's final season

The Crown season 6 will be the last outing of Netflix’s epic royal saga. The final 10 episodes will follow directly from The Crown season 5 ending as creator Peter Morgan ties up his story. However, for a series based on history, a lot is still unknown about what the final season will cover.

We do know that all of the major season 5 cast will be returning as there is no final casting change. This means Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and Lesley Manville will all be back. There have also been some on-set filming pictures, which suggest some of the events the upcoming season will tackle as we head into the late 1990s and 2000s.

Netflix has also announced some of the new cast members who will be joining the show in its final season as well to play older versions of Prince William and Prince Harry. So for all of this as well as the latest quotes from the creators of the show, read on for our complete guide to The Crown season 6. We’ll also be giving our best estimate of when the release date of the final season will be, based on past releases and the traditional November air date.

(Image credit: Netflix)

We don’t have an official The Crown season 6 release date yet, but that doesn’t mean there’s been no news on the upcoming episodes. Filming is currently underway, after starting in August 2022.

Usually, there is only a year between grouped seasons: seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2016 and 2017, and seasons 3 and 4 aired in 2019 and 2020. Given that season 5 was released in 2022, this could mean that the final episodes might arrive in 2023.

Every season apart from the second has aired in November, so it seems likely that The Crown season 6 will follow suit. This means that our best bet for the new episodes is November 2023.

The Crown season 6 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Almost all of The Crown season 5 cast will be reprising their roles in the final season. This means Imelda Staunton will be back as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce returns as her husband Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as her sister Princess Margaret. Marcia Warren, Claudia Harrison, Sam Woolf, and James Murray will return as The Queen Mother, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.

Elizabeth Debicki will be returning as Princess Diana, after taking over from Emma Corrin at the end of season 4. Dominic West and Olivia Williams will be back as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles as well.

It’s unlikely that Jonny Lee Miller will be back as John Major as the show now has a new Prime Minister in Tony Blair. Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel was introduced as the new PM in the season 5 finale, alongside his wife Cherie Blair, played by Lydia Leonard. Blair served as Prime Minister until 2007 so he’ll likely play a big role in the upcoming final season.

Some new cast members will also be joining the show. Following a lengthy process, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been cast. The future king will be played by Rufus Kampa in the aftermath of Diana’s death before Ed McVey takes over for his young adult years. Meg Bellamy will play Middleton when she meets the Prince at the University of St. Andrews. A younger version of Prince Harry will be played by Will Powell, but no more casting has been announced for him yet. This is the screen debut for all of these actors.

Is The Crown season 6 the final season?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, The Crown season 6 will be the final outing of the Netflix series. The show was originally supposed to conclude with season 5, but Morgan decided there was too much to cover in just 10 episodes.

"At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," Morgan previously told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision. As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

The Crown season 6 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final season of The Crown is expected to take place between the late 1990s and the early 2000s. Morgan has confirmed that the show will not go into the present day at all, and will end in the 2000s.

Season 5 ended in 1997, as it chronicled Tony Blair’s election and Diana’s close relationship with Dodi Fayed. Based on filming pictures of Debicki on a yacht in the Mediterranean, season six is likely to pick up straight away, with the Princess of Wales’ final weeks (H/T Daily Mail (opens in new tab)).

After holidaying together, Diana and Dodi were killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, along with the driver, Henri Paul. Deadline (opens in new tab) has reported that the show will not depict the crash itself, but instead the events before and after. Fans of the film The Queen, which was scripted by The Crown's writer Peter Morgan, will know this was a tumultuous time for the Royal Family as they dealt with the public outpouring of grief for Diana.

Given the casting of Prince William and Middleton, we also know that the series will follow the future king’s years at university when they first met in 2001. The show will probably examine the impact of grief on Prince William and Prince Harry following their mother’s death.

Other major moments for the Royal Family during this time likely to be depicted include the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, which was sadly followed soon by the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother in February and March, respectively. Per The Sun (opens in new tab), the series may even stretch up to the 2005 wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla, but this has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

