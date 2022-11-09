The Crown season 5: All the surprise guest stars and cameos

The Crown season 5 guest cast is full of impressive actors taking on small, cameo roles in the Netflix show. Of course, this is nothing new for the series, which over the past four seasons has had star turns from Michael C. Hall as President Kennedy, Mark Tandy as Cecil Beaton, and Leonie Benesch as Princess Cecile to name a few.

This time around, The Crown is covering the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, Queen Elizabeth II’s "Annus Horribilis" in 1992, and Diana’s Panorama interview. And with each new episode, comes a new cast. So to help guide you through, we’ve broken down all The Crown season 5 guest stars in each episode, who plays them, and what you might have seen them in before.

The Crown season 5 episode 1 guest cast: 'Queen Victoria Syndrome'

Penny Knatchbull – Natascha McElhone

(Image credit: Netflix)

Penny Knatchbull is a close friend of the Royal Family as her husband Norton Knatchbull was Prince Charles’ second cousin. We first meet her in episode one when she is holidaying with Charles and Diana, as they open up about the young daughter suffering from cancer. In episode two, Leonora Knatchbull sadly dies aged just five years old. Prince Philip offers his support to her, encouraging her to take up his favorite sport of carriage riding to help distract her, leading the pair to develop a strong friendship.

Who plays Penny in The Crown?

Penny is played by Natascha McElhone, who is best known for her roles as Lauren/Sylvia in The Truman Show, Deirdre in Ronin, and Rheya in Solaris. She’s also appeared in Designated Survivor, Halo, and Hotel Portofino.

Norton Knatchbull – Elliot Cowan

(Image credit: Sky)

Penny’s husband Norton Knatchbull is also known by his title Lord Romsey. He’s a British peer and a close friend of Prince Charles. His character in the show is seen as a confidant to the Prince of Wales with whom he shares his marital concerns.

Who plays Norton in The Crown?

Elliot Cowan plays Norton in The Crown season 5. Well-known to romance fans as Mr. Darcy in the comedic series Lost in Austen, Cowan has also started in Alexander and Ultimate Force. He also played the roles of Lorenzo de' Medici in Da Vinci's Demons and Daron-Vex in Krypton. The actor is currently in the STARZ series The Spanish Princess, where he plays King Henry Tudor.

The Crown season 5 episode 2 guest cast: 'The System'

James Colthurst – Oliver Chris

(Image credit: Sky)

Dr. James Colthurst is one of Princess Diana’s closest friends who she knew before her marriage to the Prince of Wales. In The Crown, he is the one who introduces her to tabloid journalist Andrew Morton. Morton is keen to write a book on Diana and wants her input for it.

Who plays James Colthurst in The Crown?

Oliver Chris plays James in the Netflix series. The star is well known for his leading role in the National Theatre production of One Man, Two Guvnors alongside James Corden. However, he’s also starred in several comedies like The Office, Green Wing, The IT Crown, and Rescue Me.

Andrew Morton – Andrew Steele

(Image credit: Netflix)

Andrew Morton is a former tabloid journalist known for his biographies of several famous figures. Some of his subjects include Tom Cruise, Monica Lewinsky, and Madonna. He also wrote a book on Diana, Princess of Wales called 'Diana: Her True Story', in which he interviewed her by proxy. When it was initially published in 1993, this was omitted but following her death in 1997, Morton reissued the book revealing her involvement.

Who plays Andrew Morton in The Crown?

The journalist and author is played by Andrew Steele in The Crown season 5. The actor has previously played small roles in Outlander, Bad Sisters, and The Royals.

The Crown season 5 episode 3 guest cast: 'Mou Mou'

Mohamed Al-Fayed – Salim Dau and Amir El-Masry

(Image credit: Netflix)

Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed is the focus of the third episode of The Crown season 5, which charts his young life and the growth of his hospitality empire. Al-Fayed is the owner of Hôtel Ritz Paris, as well as the former owner of Harrods department store and Fulham F.C.

Who plays Mohamed Al-Fayed in The Crown?

Al-Fayed is played by two actors in The Crown. His younger version is played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Amir El-Masry. El-Masry played Commander Trach in that movie, as well as having had roles in The Night Manager, Jack Ryan, and Industry. Salim Dau plays the older Al-Fayed, who has starred in Oslo, The Bureau, Sand Castle, and Fauda.

Dodi Fayed – Khalid Abdalla

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mohamed Al-Fayed’s son Dodi Fayed was a film producer, known best for the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire. He was also Princess Diana’s last romantic partner and died with her during a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Who plays Dodi Fayed in The Crown?

Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed. The actor first rose to prominence after appearing in Paul Greengrass’s United 93. His other movies include The Kite Runner and Green Zone, and appears as himself in the documentary The Square based on the 2011 Egyptian revolution.

Sydney Johnson – Jude Akuwudike

(Image credit: Sky)

Sydney Johnson was the Duke of Windsor’s valet for more than 30 years. He later went to work for businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, who employed him until his death in 1990.

Who plays Sydney Johnson in The Crown season 5?

Jude Akuwudike plays Johnson in The Crown. The actor is best known for Beasts of No Nation, The Tempest, and Shara. More recently, Akuwudike has played Charlie Carter in Gangs of London and Uncle Akie in In the Long Run. Johnson was previously played by Connie M'Gadzah in The Crown season 3.

Monique Ritz – Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Monique Ritz only plays a small role in the episode as the widow of hotelier Charles Ritzon. She sits on the board for Mohamed Al-Fayed’s purchase of Hôtel Ritz Paris. Initially opposed to the sale, she’s won over when called out by him for her prejudice.

Who plays Monique Ritz in The Crown season 5?

Despite only having a small role in The Crown, many viewers will recognize actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. She’s the star of another Netflix series, Emily in Paris, where she plays Emily’s boss Sylvie Grateu. She’s also appeared in Call My Agent!, Mirage, and Neuf Mois.

The Crown season 5 episode 4 guest cast: 'Annus Horribilis'

Peter Townsend – Timothy Dalton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Peter Townsend was the former equerry to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. He was also in a relationship with Princess Margaret and they had plans to marry. However, the marriage was considered too controversial as he was a divorcee, and their relationship ended in the late 1950s.

Who plays Peter Townsend in The Crown season 5?

Townsend was first played by Ben Miles in The Crown seasons 1 and 2 – and the actor does make a cameo appearance in the episode. However, this time around it's James Bond actor Timothy Dalton who embodies the role. Aside from playing 007, Dalton has also appeared in Flash Gordon, Hot Fuzz, and Penny Dreadful.

The Crown season 5 episode 5 guest cast: 'The Way Ahead'

Jonathan Dimbleby – Ben Warwick

(Image credit: Netflix)

British broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby plays a small role because he interviewed Prince Charles for a television special in 1994. 'Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role' saw the future King open up about his marriage to Diana and his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. He’s also the younger brother of BBC broadcaster David Dimbleby, who is known for his political programs.

Who plays Jonathan Dimbleby in The Crown season 5?

Ben Warwick plays Dimbleby in the episode, which recreates his famous interview with the monarch. This is one of the actor’s first on-screen roles, having previously been in Blood Moon and Emmerdale.

The Crown season 5 episode 6 guest cast: 'Ipatiev House'

King George V – Richard Dillane

(Image credit: Netflix)

Episode six begins with a flashback to the rule of King George V. He’s seen at the breakfast table with his wife Queen Mary (played by Candida Benson) when a letter arrives from the Prime Minister suggesting they offer aid to the Romanov family who has been deposed in Russia. George V was Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather and ruled from 1910 until 1936.

Who plays King George V in The Crown season 5?

Young Wallander’s Richard Dillane plays George V. The actor is also known for Argo, Oranges and Sunshine, and Space Race.

Boris Yeltsin – Anatoliy Kotenyov

Boris Yeltsin was the first president of the Russian Federation from 1991 until 1999. He was a former member of the Communist Party in the Soviet Union, but later became politically independent. In The Crown, he’s portrayed as an Anglophile who wants to meet the Queen. However, he’s unprepared for her demands about honoring the Romanov family with a proper burial.

Who plays Boris Yeltsin in The Crown season 5?

Yeltsin is played by Anatoliy Kotenyov, who has been acting since 1985. The actor has appeared in more than 120 Soviet, Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian films and shows over his career, including As Far as My Feet Will Carry Me.

The Crown season 5 episode 7 guest cast: 'No Woman’s Land'

Martin Bashir – Prasanna Puwanarajah

(Image credit: Netflix)

Martin Bashir is a former British journalist who was the presenter of Panorama for the BBC. His most famous interview was with Diana in 1995, which is depicted in the latest season of The Crown. In recent years, Bashir was the subject of an inquiry into how he organized the interview.

Who plays Martin Bashir in The Crown season 5?

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir in the latest season of The Crown. The actor is known for playing James in Doctor Foster, Johnny in Patrick Melrose, and Dan Bala in Ten Percent. He’s also had small parts in Defending the Guilty, World on Fire, and Line of Duty.

Hasnat Khan – Humayun Saeed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hasnat Khan is a heart and lung surgeon, and the former boyfriend of the Princess of Wales. The pair met when he was working at the Royal Brompton Hospital and were in a relationship until 1997.

Who plays Hasnat Khan in The Crown season 5?

Humayun Saeed plays Hasnat Khan. The award-winning actor has appeared in many Pakistani television shows and films, as well as being a producer.

The Crown season 5 episode 8 guest cast: 'Gunpowder'

John Birt – Nicholas Gleaves

(Image credit: Netflix)

John Birt is the former Director-General of the BBC, holding the role from 1992 until 2000. He’s now a member of the House of Lords. Here, he's depicted for his role in commissioning the Panorama interview with Diana.

Who plays John Birt in The Crown season 5?

Actor and playwright Nicholas Gleaves plays John Birt in the latest season. The actor player Guterman in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Whitaker in Survivors, and Freedman in Half Light.

Duke Hussey – Richard Cordery

Marmaduke James Hussey, who was also known as Duke Hussey, was Chairman of the Board of Governors of the BBC. He served in the role from 1986 to 1996, before resigning over Panorama’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Who plays Duke Hussey in The Crown season 5?

Richard Cordery plays Duke Hussey. He’s appeared in Rumpole of the Bailey, Whitechapel, Doc Martin, and Midsomer Murders. The actor also played Uncle Desmond in the 2013 movie About Time.

The Crown season 5 episode 9 guest cast: 'Couple 31'

Mark Bolland – Ben Lloyd Hughes

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mark Bolland is a public relations executive who worked with Prince Charles after his divorce from Diana and his partner Camilla. He worked with them until 2002 before he went on to found his own PR firm.

Who plays Mark Bolland in The Crown season 5?

Ben Lloyd Hughes is Mark Bolland. The actor played Will in the Divergent series of movies and has also had roles in shows like Sanditon, This England, and War & Peace.

The Crown season 5 episode 10 guest cast: 'Decommissioned'

Tony Blair – Bertie Carvel

(Image credit: ITV)

The season finale of The Crown season 5 introduces a new Prime Minister as Tony Blair wins in a landslide. The Labour leader was PM from 1997 until 2007 so while we only got a glimpse of him in the finale, he's sure to be a big part of The Crown season 6.

Who plays Tony Blair in The Crown season 5?

Bertie Carvel plays Tony Blair. The actor is best known for his television roles, including as Strange in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Simon Foster in Doctor Foster, and Adam Dalgliesh in Dalgliesh. Blair was previously played by Michael Sheen in creator Peter Morgan's film The Queen, but he is not reprising the role here.

Cherie Blair – Lydia Leonard

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Blair's wife Cherie Blair is also briefly introduced in The Crown season 5 finale. The barrister and writer married him in 1980 and is depicted a his key confidant in all things in the series.

Who plays Cherie Blair in The Crown season 5?

Cherie Blair is played by Lydia Leonard, who has previously starred in Last Christmas and The 39 Steps. However, she's probably best known for her television career in Jericho, Gentleman Jack, and Ten Percent.

