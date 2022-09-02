Netflix’s The Crown finds its William and Kate for season 6

Netflix's The Crown has found its Prince William and Kate Middleton for season 6 of the popular period drama.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), two actors have been cast as Prince William, with the sixth season exploring both his teen and adult years. Rufus Kampa will play the Prince at age 15, while newcomer Ed McVey will portray him as a late teen and adult. Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy who, like McVey and Kampa, has a background in theatre but is new to the world of TV and film. The Crown marks their first evil small-screen debuts.

(Image credit: Netfflix)

The Crown season 5 will likely focus on the dissolution of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and head into her tragic death, paving the way for William's storyline and how he coped with his mother's loss.

While it seems a little early to be introducing William and Kate, it's worth noting that season 4 covered 13 years of history. If season 5 ended around 2003, then season 6, which is set to be the last chapter, would conclude in 2016 – with William and Kate having married in 2010.

Season 5 is set to arrive on Netflix in November with an all-new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; and Dominic West as the Prince of Wales. Season 6 will begin filming later this year.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.