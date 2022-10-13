The Crown crew is reportedly "dreading" filming Princess Diana's death

A source behind the scenes at The Crown has revealed that the crew are "on edge" as season 6 filming gets closer to Princess Diana's death.

"We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one," a source on the production told Deadline (opens in new tab).

Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki in seasons 5 and 6, taking over from Emma Corrin who portrayed the princess in season 4. Her death won't actually be shown in the series, though – instead, the show will depict the events before and after.

"It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."

While season 6 is currently filming, season 5 is set for release next month. The new season will cover the events of the '90s and will see Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. The new cast also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The Crown season 5 arrives on Netflix on November 9. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can stream right now.