FKA Twigs set to star opposite Bill Skarsgård in The Crow reboot

British singer and actress FKA Twigs has been cast in the reboot of The Crow. Her casting comes after reports Bill Skarsgård landed the lead role in Rupert Sanders’ new reimagining of the classic supernatural horror.

Twigs is known primarily for her career as a singer-songwriter and dancer but has been making inroads in the acting world. She starred in 2019’s Honey Boy and has had roles in the short films Brighton Beach and Sad Day.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, her character has yet to be named but it’s believed she will be playing girlfriend/fiancée. The role may have been a huge part of the original film, but is thought to have been expanded to the co-lead.

The original, directed by Alex Proyas, followed the story of Eric Draven and his partner who were assaulted and killed by a gang. Eric is then resurrected as a crow to take revenge on those who murdered them.

Little is known about the direction Sanders will be going with the reboot but production is slated to begin in June. Sanders is best known for his time behind the camera on Snow White and the Huntsman whilst Skarsgård terrified as Pennywise the Clown in 2017 and 2019 IT films.

The news marks a huge development for The Crow, which had been in production limbo for over a decade. The film reboot was first announced back in 2008 and has seen numerous Hollywood stars attached over the years, including Loki's Tom Hiddleston and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

While we wait for new developments, check out all of the upcoming movies we’re excited for in 2022.