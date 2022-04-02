Bill Skarsgard set to star in The Crow reboot

It: Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgard has reportedly been cast to star in The Crow reboot, which is being revived after more than a decade in development hell. Rupert Sanders, best-known for Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, is directing.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which claims The Crow reboot is due to begin production in June. Skarsgard has been cast as the titular superhuman Eric "The Crow" Draven, who's murdered by a gang and resurrected with a thirst for revenge.

Skarsgard is best-known for his nightmare-inducing portrayal of Pennywise the Clown in 2017's It and the 2019 sequel, It: Chapter Two. He also starred in season one of the Hulu horror series Castle Rock as the enigmatic inmate at Shawshank prison.

This is by far the biggest news we've heard from The Crow reboot in several years. The project was first announced way, way back in 2008, but it's changed hands many times in the 14 years since. There have also been a ton of high-profile actors attached and subsequently detached, including Jason Momoa, Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Norman Reedus, and others. It peaked its head out from development hell recently, but this is the first casting news we've heard since 2016.

Considering all this, it's natural to feel slightly skeptical of any positive news about The Crow reboot, but this new report from THR is highly encouraging.

