The Boys season 4 gets first look and release window

First look posters for The Boys season 4 have been revealed, but we still have to wait a while for the new season.

Prime Video shared two posters today, appropriately of arch-enemies Billy Butcher and Homelander. In one poster, Butcher stands defeated, surrounded by deflated balloons. In the other, Homelander stands proudly, arms outstretched, with confetti all around him. Given these images and the fact that we now know that The Boys season 4 picks up days after the events of the Gen V season 1 finale... it's gonna be a doozy.

The Boys season 3 left off with Victoria Neuman being picked as Robert Singer's running mate, Maeve saving the day by kicking an exploding Soldier Boy out of a window at Vought Tower (and Mallory later imprisoning him in a cryo chamber), Ashley becoming the new CEO of Vought International, and Homelander being celebrated for committing a very public murder. Sheesh.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We're not saying you need to watch Gen V before watching The Boys season 4, but it does heavily include some of the aforementioned Boys characters and tease what's to come.

The superhero satire was one of the many shows affected and delayed by the WGA strike, with creator Eric Kripke explaining to fans that writers are needed at every single stage of the process.

Though the strike is over, The Boys season 4 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for Billy Butcher and co. to return to the small screen, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.