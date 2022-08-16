The Boys season 4 starts filming as cast share first pics of return

The Boys are back! Production has officially started on season 4 of Amazon’s bloody superhero series. The news was confirmed by the cast and crew of the hit show as they documented their journey to Toronto, where the series is filmed.

Among those confirming their return with selfies on their flights were Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Chase Crawford, and showrunner Eric Kripke. Billy Butcher star Karl Urban then shared the first snap of him and his co-star Jack Quaid reunited again as they posed with a drink. In a photo posted on Instagram, he wrote: "Start as you mean to go on! Season 4. Let’s go!!!"

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Jensen Ackles commented on the news with a cryptic statement too. "Pour me a double," he replied. "I’m on my way." Could this mean we’ll be seeing Soldier Boy once again? The Boys season 3 ending left his future up in the air as Mallory put him back on ice. But it now seems increasingly likely that the nuclear supe could be back causing trouble.

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ahead of The Boys season 4, the show has also added two cast members as new supes. Susan Heyward will be playing Sister Sage and Valorie Curry is Firecracker. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has also been upped to a series regular ahead of the new season.

Kripke told Variety (opens in new tab) how Ryan will play a big part in the story going forward. "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he’s half Becca, half Homelander," he said. "If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that’s apocalyptic because then there are two Homelanders."

While we wait for new episodes, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to tide you over.