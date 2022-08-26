The Boys season 4 cast gives fans the middle finger as they mark start of filming

Cameras have started rolling on The Boys season 4 and the cast has been celebrating in the only way they know how: with a middle finger. Sharing snaps on set across social media, the gang marked the start of filming in Toronto.

Billy Butcher star Karl Urban posted a picture on Instagram of him and his co-stars playing backgammon behind the scenes. Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Jack Quaid (Hughie), and Tomer Capone (Frenchie) all gave the camera the middle finger in the snap. Alongside this, Urban penned: "And so it begins @theboystv season 4 shooting NOW!"

He wasn’t the only one posting images to mark the news, with Quaid sharing a selfie (opens in new tab) of him flipping the bird. His co-star and on-screen love interest Erin Moriarty also shared the sentiment by posting her own version of the selfie on Instagram (opens in new tab). In her caption, the Starlight actor said she was "so giddy" to be back working on the show.

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

There’s already a lot to be excited about in The Boys season 4, including some interesting casting news. Two new Supes are flying in as Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward join the cast as Firecracker and Sister Sage. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has also been upped to a season regular.

The Walking Dead and Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the show too. His role has yet to be confirmed, but Morgan has shared his delight. "Can’t tell you how excited I am," he wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!"

The Boys season 4 will likely release sometime in 2023. For what else to stream in the meantime, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime right now.