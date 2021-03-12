The Boys spinoff adds two new Supes to its cast

In case you had forgotten, The Boys is getting a spinoff. The offshoot of the Amazon superhero series has even started assembling its Supe roster – thanks to two new additions.

Per Variety, Lizze Broadway (another win for nominative determinism) and Jaz Sinclair have joined The Boys spinoff. They will play Emma and Marie, a pair of young Supes-in-training. Broadway is perhaps best known for her role in The Rookie, while Sinclair has appeared in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The original 2020 Deadline report described the untitled Boys spinoff as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities." Basically: 90210 with probably a bit more flying and head exploding.

No word yet on how Emma and Marie fit into things, but expect sparks – and laser beams – to fly in the Vought college-set series. Don’t rule out a crossover with The Boys at some point, either.

On the main series front, The Boys season 3 has just begun filming. The occasion was marked in typically restrained fashion by a behind-the-scenes set photo of a golden Supe statue. Meanwhile, Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles is also due to join the next season of The Boys as Soldier Boy, the original Supe. The world of The Boys, it seems, is expanding in a big way on Amazon Prime Video.

